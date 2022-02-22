Update: Protest Activity
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 7:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police this morning have been working to further reduce the
perimeter around
Parliament, by moving concrete barriers
further into areas currently occupied
by protesters.
Some officers are equipped with shields, in order to
protect themselves from
objects thrown by protesters,
such as human waste.
A large number of protesters
have attempted to obstruct police from moving
the
concrete barriers.
At least three officers require
medical attention after being sprayed with an
unknown
substance by protesters.
One person has been
arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group
of
police officers.
Further updates will be
provided as more information becomes
available.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>