Update: Protest Activity

Police this morning have been working to further reduce the perimeter around

Parliament, by moving concrete barriers further into areas currently occupied

by protesters.

Some officers are equipped with shields, in order to protect themselves from

objects thrown by protesters, such as human waste.

A large number of protesters have attempted to obstruct police from moving

the concrete barriers.

At least three officers require medical attention after being sprayed with an

unknown substance by protesters.

One person has been arrested after attempting to drive a car into a group of

police officers.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

