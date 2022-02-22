SH1, Main Road, Waikouaiti – Resealing Work About To Begin

People who drive on SH1 north of Dunedin need to build in extra time in the next week or two with the Main Road through Waikouaiti getting a re-seal.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and its Coastal Otago highway maintenance team the Highway Highlanders has two to three weeks’ work to do on SH1 through Waikouaiti, between Kildare and Henry Street intersections.

SH1 will be resurfaced from Monday, 28 February to around 14 March, 8 am to 5 pm each weekday. In the event of wet weather, this work could go into a third week to 21 March.

People need to plan for traffic management and Stop/Go work with traffic lights on Main Road, between Kildare Street and Henry Street. The speed will be reduced to 30km/ hour while this work is underway.

The side roads - Kildare, Dame, Geelong, Beach and Thomas Streets - will be closed at the highway when this work is underway. Drivers can detour via Mount Street and Collins Street. (This detour route is suitable for all vehicle types - 50Max, HPMV, Overweight and Over-Dimension.)

People need to build in extra time and follow the temporary speed limits for everyone’s safety. Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for being patient around road crews, other road users and pedestrians.

The work is weather dependent and may be postponed or extended at short notice.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/375992

