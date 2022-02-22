Marlborough Fire Season Change

All of the Marlborough District will move back to a restricted fire season at 8am Wednesday 23 February.

This includes Department of Conservation land which is in a year round restricted fire season apart from when the entire District is in a prohibited fire season.

A restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an open-air fire must apply for a permit and follow the conditions of the permit.

For more information on how to be fire safe or to apply for a permit, go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

District Manager Grant Haywood says the recent weather events have led to the change.

"With the recent rain fall, the fire danger has reduced and we are now comfortable issuing fire permits," he says.

Grant Haywood would like to remind anyone lighting an open-air fire to remain vigilant and check the weather conditions beforehand.

"Although there has been new grass growth across the District, the long dry grass will still carry fire extremely fast in windy conditions,"

"We are asking anyone that applies for a permit to please comply with the conditions listed on the permit,"

There are a range of activities you can do during a restricted fire season that don’t require a permit. For more information on these activities go to www.checkitsalright.nz.

