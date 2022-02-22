Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Schools Encouraged To Get Movin’ In March

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

As Greater Wellington’s month-long initiative encouraging students to walk, cycle or scoot to school moves ever closer, schools are being reminded there is still time to register.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair and Regional Councillor, Roger Blakeley says, “Every year we see an incredible turn out for Movin’March which is great for our strategic objectives around increasing mode share for walking and cycling and reducing transport generated carbon emissions.

Even with schools being understandably cautious about COVID, registrations numbers have still been high which is great to see. It’s also testament to the programme’s activities which can be done safely within their local area and with their own whānau”.

Greater Wellington Regional Council travel choice advisor Kirsty Barr excitedly announced that the total is poised to match and hopefully surpass last year’s record 62% participation rate from primary schools across the region.

“With a little over a week to go, we’ve had an epic 127 schools signed up for 2022. That’s potentially over 35,000 students taking part!”

“To encourage participation, we’re also running a number of challenges focusing on motivating families to walk and wheel to school and sharing their journey experiences through social media added Barr.

Prizes up for grabs play a role in helping students form long lasting habits beyond March with $400 MYRIDE vouchers (x12), Micro Scooters (x5) but also offer something for the whole whānau with Family Passes to Staglands and Zealandia (x10).

Forming strong habits has wider benefits, not only for students’ physical and mental wellbeing, but for their broader understanding of sustainable travel and the benefit for our planet.

Teachers can access resources like walkability checklists, carbon calculators and journey mapping activities that help tamariki explore environmental themes and join the dots between bigger picture issues and travel choice,” said Barr.

“We’ve seen students at registered schools express their desire to take part for the betterment of the climate so we’ve taken the lead with key resources such as Active Travel Action”.

Participating schools will also be given the opportunity to take part in a Waka Kotahi pilot, Te Haerenga o Ngā Tamariki, which enables classes to anonymously track travel habits over time and generate further discussion about transport, health, and sustainability.

Interested schools can sign up for Movin’March until Tuesday 1 March by visiting https://schooltravel.gw.govt.nz/movinmarch/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 