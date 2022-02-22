Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Goat Control To Clear Way For Russell Deer Operation

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Professional hunters are in the Russell Forest hunting feral goats ahead of a later operation targeting unwanted sika deer.

A small sika herd in Russell Forest has been designated as top priority for eradication by Northland Regional Council and its stakeholders because of the impact the deer have on the forest’s native biodiversity.

Northland Regional Councillor Jack Craw, who chairs the council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the deer’s potential role as hosts of bovine tuberculosis and vector for kauri dieback disease is also an issue.

"Council has been working closely with local hapu, the Department of Conservation, and the local community to make this happen."

A sika DNA survey was undertaken in May last year across sika habitat to enable costs for an eradication to be assessed and techniques to be reviewed in anticipation of a looming eradication project this year.

The collection of deer faeces and use of DNA analysis provides information on the home range and identity of individual sika and is a technique which has worked successfully in other deer eradication projects around New Zealand and the world.

However, Cr Craw says high numbers of feral goats within the forest is a complicating factor for the sika eradication.

"Goat faeces can be confused with those of sika and subsequent analysis of goat faeces inadvertently collected as part of the sika survey will add significant costs and time to the operation."

To reduce this risk, one of the initial steps in the sika eradication project will be to reduce feral goat populations before undertaking the sika DNA survey, which Cr Craw says will also have huge benefits for the ngāhere (forest).

"A team of professional goat hunters will be hunting goats over approximately 2500 hectares of private and conservation land over a two-week period using kiwi aversion trained bailing dogs, as well as a helicopter for transport to high ridges."

The hunters will also be trained in kauri dieback mitigation methods to ensure the disease will not be spread during the hunt.

Councillor Craw says when the goat numbers have been reduced, a DNA survey will be implemented over the entire Russell Forest to confirm the sika population which will take five to six months.

The priority for this phase of the project is to collect DNA samples from all the potential sika habitat within Russell Forest so we get an accurate measure of the population status.

"Spacing at 150 metres ensures that the survey will collect multiple samples from the home range of every deer present in the area. The analysis of the DNA will enable us to determine how many deer are present, accurately map the home range, and determine the sex of each sika."

The survey - which will cover about 7000ha - will be carried out in Spring this year when weather is dry to avoid spread of kauri dieback.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 