Update - Protest Activity
22 February
Police will continue a highly visible
presence in and around the protest area
this evening and overnight. There have been no further events of note since
the operation to move concrete bollards this morning.
Tomorrow, Police visibility will again be
increased in the area to provide
reassurance to Wellingtonians as they travel to work, school or home.
Police remain extremely disappointed by the
actions exhibited by some
protestors today with some concrete bollards being moved from the perimeter
of the protest area.
Late this afternoon, around 100 staff
have successfully reinstalled the
concrete bollards moved by protestors at the intersection of Bunny and
Featherston Streets (near the railway station) and Lambton Quay and Bowen
Streets. A number of those staff wore protective wear, following protestors
appalling actions in throwing human waste at police officers.
The road blocks were installed on Monday to
restrict further growth of
vehicles in the protest area, and to maintain access for residents,
businesses and emergency vehicles.
We will continue to have staff at
each of the road closure locations to
restrict further access of vehicles. Police reported cars, trucks and vans
continued to vacate the protest area this afternoon.
As we have previously stated, genuine
protesters are no longer in control of
the behaviour in and around Parliament.
Police do not wish to interfere
with lawful protest, but the behaviours we
are seeing are unlawful and will result in enforcement action.