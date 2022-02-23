Update - Protest Activity

22 February

Police will continue a highly visible presence in and around the protest area

this evening and overnight. There have been no further events of note since

the operation to move concrete bollards this morning.

Tomorrow, Police visibility will again be increased in the area to provide

reassurance to Wellingtonians as they travel to work, school or home.

Police remain extremely disappointed by the actions exhibited by some

protestors today with some concrete bollards being moved from the perimeter

of the protest area.

Late this afternoon, around 100 staff have successfully reinstalled the

concrete bollards moved by protestors at the intersection of Bunny and

Featherston Streets (near the railway station) and Lambton Quay and Bowen

Streets. A number of those staff wore protective wear, following protestors

appalling actions in throwing human waste at police officers.

The road blocks were installed on Monday to restrict further growth of

vehicles in the protest area, and to maintain access for residents,

businesses and emergency vehicles.

We will continue to have staff at each of the road closure locations to

restrict further access of vehicles. Police reported cars, trucks and vans

continued to vacate the protest area this afternoon.

As we have previously stated, genuine protesters are no longer in control of

the behaviour in and around Parliament.

Police do not wish to interfere with lawful protest, but the behaviours we

are seeing are unlawful and will result in enforcement action.

