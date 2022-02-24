Road Closed - SH1, Parnassus - Canterbury

State Highway 1 is blocked at Parnassus, Hurunui District following a crash

involving two vehicles, reported to Police shortly before 4am.

Police, Fire and Ambulance have responded. At this stage only minor injuries

have been reported.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to

expect delays.

