Christchurch Foundation And Environment Canterbury Partner To Fast-track Environmental Change In Canterbury.

The Christchurch Foundation and Environment Canterbury have partnered with the intent to launch a ‘Green Philanthropy Fund’. The fund, which will be launched later this year, is focused on accelerating positive environmental change across greater Ōtautahi/Christchurch and the wider Waitaha/Canterbury region.

“Together we are making a long-term commitment to support evidence-based projects, and the individuals and organisations running them, across all ecosystems in the region” said Amy Carter, Chief Executive of The Christchurch Foundation.

This collaboration is a direct response to resident aspiration to support and enhance the region’s environment, a trend that has shone through in research conducted by both entities.

The Council will not be operationally involved but will provide technical support and some operational funding.

The operating costs have been underwritten jointly by the entities, ensuring that all donations received are attributed to charitable projects rather than administration costs. 80 cents in every dollar raised will be going directly towards environmental projects annually and the other 20 cents will go into an endowment fund to support environmental projects, in perpetuity.

“People and businesses across Canterbury want to help but often don’t know how to. We will do the heavy lifting on the donors’ behalf, working with a panel of experts, to identify projects that will make a difference,” said Carter.

There will also be a focus on sharing success stories.

“There are so many great projects already underway led by landowners, marae, charities, community groups, and councils. It is our intention to support not only with funding but also by sharing their successes.”

The Foundation is now engaging with Ngāi Tahu, and other identified stakeholders across the region, and it is hoped to announce the fund name and ambassador before the middle of the year.

