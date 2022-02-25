Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$200,000 Grant For Land Purchase At New Chums Beach

Friday, 25 February 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has approved a $200,000 grant towards the NZ Coastal Trust’s purchase of 30 hectares of land at the northern end of Wainuiototo in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Due to the need to share sensitive information relating to the application, the matter was discussed behind closed doors in a public excluded session of the 24 February council meeting, with public reporting of the decision unanimously supported.

The trust made news in December when it purchased the land at New Chums Beach for more than $2 million to put a stop to controversial development plans. The Preserve New Chum for Everyone group, mana whenua and the New Zealand Environmental Defence Society were behind the fundraising drive to support the trust’s land purchase.

Councillors heard there was just three weeks to raise the funds and the trust secured significant contributions from three individuals who agreed to underwrite the offer pending the result of grant applications to institutional and philanthropic entities.

Last November, the trust applied for $500,000 from Waikato Regional Council’s Narural Heritage Fund, reducing the request to $400,000. The fund is derived from a portion of the Natural Heritage Targeted Rate which is currently $5.80 per property.

During the meeting, concerns were raised by councillors about whether a grant of $400,000 would deplete the Natural Heritage Fund and compromise its ability to support other applications.

In a vote of 9-5, a substantive motion was passed which will see the trust receive $200,000, and a new council consider granting an additional $200,000 in December 2022. Councillors Stu Husband, Pamela Storey, Fred Lichtwark, Kathy White and Hugh Vercoe voted against the motion.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said there was overall support for the grant, but councillors had sought a reassurance from the trust that with public funds would come public access.

“This is a piece of New Zealand paradise and it’s clear why so many have contributed to protect it. But by committing public money it’s assumed there will be a way for the wider community to enjoy it too.”

The trust confirmed during the meeting that it would be available to the public, but said the land is rugged and tracks may have limited accessibility. It is considering various aspects of related public access, education/interpretation and community involvement in the management of the land block. Any development of walking tracks will need to consider forest health and avoid the potential for kauri dieback spread, councillors were told.

It is expected the trust and its local partners will raise funds as required for things such as ongoing pest and weed management and interpretive signage.

There is strong local support for volunteer effort. Land immediately adjacent to the north of the NZ Coastal Trust property includes some of the predator control areas for the Pukewharariki Ngahere and Wai Landscape Project being run by Te Ara Hou Kennedy Bay Ltd and currently partly funded by a Natural Heritage Fund grant.

The retrospective contribution to the purchase of the land would enable the protection of the forest behind New Chums Beach in perpetuity, with the likely enhancement of its ecological values in the long term through removal of pest plants and animals and exclusion of development, a report said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 