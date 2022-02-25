Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Growth Strategy Emphasises Compact Urban Form And Good Design

Friday, 25 February 2022, 9:07 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Councillors today adopted a growth strategy for the Kāpiti Coast District that emphasises well designed compact urban centres and focuses on protecting and enhancing Kāpiti’s natural and built environments.

Mayor K Gurunathan said the strategy, called Te tupu pai, will see more intensification occurring in stages, and progressive greenfields development over the next 30 years. Underpinned by the Council’s commitment to act on climate change and encourage low-carbon living, its core elements are:

  • growing both up and out, with an emphasis on intensification
  • protecting and enhancing our physical and built environments
  • providing diverse housing options
  • revitalising urban centres through ‘mixed uses’
  • improving access through ‘walkability’ and public and active transport options,
  • supporting low carbon living, and
  • integrating spaces for business and industry while protecting productive land.

“Our district is projected to grow by more than 32,000 residents over the next 30 years which is roughly equivalent to doubling the number of people currently living between Otaihanga and Raumati.

“We need to accommodate this growth. Consultation highlighted that people worry development will have a negative effect on the character and lifestyle of the district.

“We can’t hold back the tide and there is clear government direction to allow further intensification that we can’t ignore. But what we can do is plan to ‘grow well’ in a way that reflects the values and priorities of our residents, to ensure Kāpiti remains a desirable place for residents and visitors alike,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“Well designed and focused development around denser town and local centres will attract a wider range of services and business offerings, providing for the ability to more readily ‘live, work and play’ within our community.

“This will reduce the need to travel, which in turn supports reducing our carbon footprint, proactively responding to climate change,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“Strong town and local centres within the urban fabric will strengthen our sense of community and identity, while a wider mix of housing choice will foster diversity and a more mixed community will foster diversity as our community grows and changes into the future,” he said.

The strategy is built on a set of values agreed between mana whenua and Council that guide all Council’s activities:

  • Kaitiakitanga – sustaining the environment and people
  • Ūkaipōtānga – identity
  • Whanaungatanga – connectedness
  • Pūkengatanga – preserving, creating, teaching and knowledge
  • Manaakitanga – supporting each other.

“Through our growth strategy we are aiming for growth that contributes to our overall vision of a vibrant and thriving Kāpiti made up of flourishing communities that are strongly connected to our natural environment and contributing to a sustainable future.”

Mayor Gurunathan said the strategy is based on Council’s decisions to date and takes account of submissions from its iwi partners and the community. Council received 145 submissions when it consulted on this late last year.

The strategy will be implemented through plan changes to the District Plan, a programme of infrastructure capital works, and other supporting strategies such as the Economic Development Strategy and the Sustainable Transport Strategy. The first of the plan changes is to be notified by August this year and will provide the community further opportunity to engage on the details of how the growth strategy will be implemented.

Council will shortly report back to the community and submitters on the changes made to the growth strategy in response to submissions. The strategy will be published at the end of March.

Read the Council paper and watch a recording of the meeting at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/meetings

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 