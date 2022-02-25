New Growth Strategy Emphasises Compact Urban Form And Good Design

Councillors today adopted a growth strategy for the Kāpiti Coast District that emphasises well designed compact urban centres and focuses on protecting and enhancing Kāpiti’s natural and built environments.

Mayor K Gurunathan said the strategy, called Te tupu pai, will see more intensification occurring in stages, and progressive greenfields development over the next 30 years. Underpinned by the Council’s commitment to act on climate change and encourage low-carbon living, its core elements are:

growing both up and out, with an emphasis on intensification

protecting and enhancing our physical and built environments

providing diverse housing options

revitalising urban centres through ‘mixed uses’

improving access through ‘walkability’ and public and active transport options,

supporting low carbon living, and

integrating spaces for business and industry while protecting productive land.

“Our district is projected to grow by more than 32,000 residents over the next 30 years which is roughly equivalent to doubling the number of people currently living between Otaihanga and Raumati.

“We need to accommodate this growth. Consultation highlighted that people worry development will have a negative effect on the character and lifestyle of the district.

“We can’t hold back the tide and there is clear government direction to allow further intensification that we can’t ignore. But what we can do is plan to ‘grow well’ in a way that reflects the values and priorities of our residents, to ensure Kāpiti remains a desirable place for residents and visitors alike,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“Well designed and focused development around denser town and local centres will attract a wider range of services and business offerings, providing for the ability to more readily ‘live, work and play’ within our community.

“This will reduce the need to travel, which in turn supports reducing our carbon footprint, proactively responding to climate change,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“Strong town and local centres within the urban fabric will strengthen our sense of community and identity, while a wider mix of housing choice will foster diversity and a more mixed community will foster diversity as our community grows and changes into the future,” he said.

The strategy is built on a set of values agreed between mana whenua and Council that guide all Council’s activities:

Kaitiakitanga – sustaining the environment and people

Ūkaipōtānga – identity

Whanaungatanga – connectedness

Pūkengatanga – preserving, creating, teaching and knowledge

Manaakitanga – supporting each other.

“Through our growth strategy we are aiming for growth that contributes to our overall vision of a vibrant and thriving Kāpiti made up of flourishing communities that are strongly connected to our natural environment and contributing to a sustainable future.”

Mayor Gurunathan said the strategy is based on Council’s decisions to date and takes account of submissions from its iwi partners and the community. Council received 145 submissions when it consulted on this late last year.

The strategy will be implemented through plan changes to the District Plan, a programme of infrastructure capital works, and other supporting strategies such as the Economic Development Strategy and the Sustainable Transport Strategy. The first of the plan changes is to be notified by August this year and will provide the community further opportunity to engage on the details of how the growth strategy will be implemented.

Council will shortly report back to the community and submitters on the changes made to the growth strategy in response to submissions. The strategy will be published at the end of March.

Read the Council paper and watch a recording of the meeting at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/meetings

