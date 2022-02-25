Auckland Motorists Warned To Expect Delays On Saturday Following Planned Protest
Friday, 25 February 2022, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are warning Auckland motorists of the potential
for traffic disruption around the Harbour Bridge and the
motorway network tomorrow in light of planned protest
action.
A group of protestors are planning to
unlawfully cross the Harbour Bridge on foot on Saturday 26th
February.
There will be a significant Police presence
around this protest tomorrow and we will be actively
engaging with those present to deter them from crossing the
Harbour Bridge due to safety risks.
There may be
traffic disruption tomorrow from late-morning until
mid-afternoon as a result.
Motorists are advised to
use the alternative SH16/SH20 link instead of the Harbour
Bridge crossing, or expect delays.
The safety of all
road users, our Police staff and the protestors is our
priority and our focus will be around public safety and
ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a
minimum.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow... More>>