Auckland Motorists Warned To Expect Delays On Saturday Following Planned Protest

Police are warning Auckland motorists of the potential for traffic disruption around the Harbour Bridge and the motorway network tomorrow in light of planned protest action.

A group of protestors are planning to unlawfully cross the Harbour Bridge on foot on Saturday 26th February.

There will be a significant Police presence around this protest tomorrow and we will be actively engaging with those present to deter them from crossing the Harbour Bridge due to safety risks.

There may be traffic disruption tomorrow from late-morning until mid-afternoon as a result.

Motorists are advised to use the alternative SH16/SH20 link instead of the Harbour Bridge crossing, or expect delays.

The safety of all road users, our Police staff and the protestors is our priority and our focus will be around public safety and ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a minimum.

© Scoop Media

