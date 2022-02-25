Police Appeal For Information Following An Aggravated Robbery At Ocean Beach
Friday, 25 February 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information about an incident
that took place at Ocean Beach in Hawke’s Bay, at around
12pm on 24 February.
The victim was drying his kite
surfing gear on the beach when he was approached by two
men.
One of the men threatened to assault the victim
and stole two kitesurfing boards, a harness, a bar control
and two kites.
Both offenders were described as being
of large build and aged in their 30s.
One man was
dressed all in black and was wearing knuckledusters. He had
a tattoo on his face of a bulldog wearing a
helmet.
The second man was wearing a red t-shirt and a
gang patch. He had a teardrop tattoo by his left
eye.
The two men were driving an early 2000s white
four-door Ford Falcon. The car was described as being very
dirty, like it had been driven on gravel roads.
Police
would very much like to reunite the victim with his
property.
Anyone that has information about the
incident, or the whereabouts of the stolen property, can
call 105 and quote file number
220224/5273.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
