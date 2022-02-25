Police Appeal For Information Following An Aggravated Robbery At Ocean Beach

Police are appealing for information about an incident that took place at Ocean Beach in Hawke’s Bay, at around 12pm on 24 February.

The victim was drying his kite surfing gear on the beach when he was approached by two men.

One of the men threatened to assault the victim and stole two kitesurfing boards, a harness, a bar control and two kites.

Both offenders were described as being of large build and aged in their 30s.

One man was dressed all in black and was wearing knuckledusters. He had a tattoo on his face of a bulldog wearing a helmet.

The second man was wearing a red t-shirt and a gang patch. He had a teardrop tattoo by his left eye.

The two men were driving an early 2000s white four-door Ford Falcon. The car was described as being very dirty, like it had been driven on gravel roads.

Police would very much like to reunite the victim with his property.

Anyone that has information about the incident, or the whereabouts of the stolen property, can call 105 and quote file number 220224/5273.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

