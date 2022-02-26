Police continue to urge people not to travel to Wellington

Police continue to urge people not to travel to Wellington this weekend if they are thinking of participating in the unlawful protest.

We are aware of a number of protesters planning to join the protest this weekend and urge people to stay away from an occupation site that is no longer a safe environment for families and children.

Police are conducting reassurance patrols at Pipitea Marae and with residents that live within the perimeter of the protest today.

There will continue to be a visible Police presence at the protest and surrounding areas.

The focus for Police is to contain the current perimeters of the protest and continue to maintain a safe community for our Wellington residents.

Any vehicles that arrive and park illegally outside of the protest perimeter may be subject to towing and impounding.

Police will continue to exercise judgment about the application of tactics.

For that reason, we will continue to engage in order to reduce the impact of the protest.

Police are aware of planned protests at other locations across the country today and are continuously monitoring this activity to ensure we are able to deploy staff should they be required to keep everyone safe and reduce any disruption to others.

