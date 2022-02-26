Workplace death – Carterton
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a workplace
incident at a transport depot on Waingawa Road in
Carterton.
A man has been injured and has died at the
scene.
Police were notified of the incident at around
9:30am.
An investigation is underway and WorkSafe has been
notified.
No further information is available at this
stage.
