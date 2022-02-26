Auckland Harbour Bridge reopens after protest
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police Spokesperson:
Police actively engaged with the
protest organisers this morning to deter them from
unlawfully crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.
In order
to avoid escalating the situation and thus creating
further
significant safety risks to the public, Police
closely monitored the group as they walked along the two
outside lanes of the Harbour Bridge and all
southbound
lanes were closed in order to manage safety risks.
The
protestors are now gathering in Victoria Park as planned and
Auckland Harbour Bridge and motorway are now
reopening.
