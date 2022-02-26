Serious crash, Hastings - Eastern

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>





Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty

Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak

Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



