Serious crash, Hastings - Eastern
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Pakowhai Road, Hastings.
The crash, involving a motorbike
and a car, occurred at about 1pm.
Initial indications are
there are serious injuries.
Road closures are being put in
place at Richmond Road and Pakowhai Road and at Evenden Road
and Pakowhai Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
