Arrest Made, Police Seek Witnesses To Wellington Stabbing

A 30-year-old man has been charged with wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a grievous assault at Hotel Waterloo on Bunny Street last night.

Police were alerted to a person who had been seriously assaulted at the Hotel and received multiple stab related wounds at around 9:50pm. They were transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition where they remain.

The offender was arrested at the scene. They appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning.

This was a very serious attack that resulted in the victim sustaining horrific injuries.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone we haven’t spoken to who may have information that can assist us.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220226/9847.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

