Arrest Made, Police Seek Witnesses To Wellington Stabbing
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 30-year-old man has been charged with wounds with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a grievous
assault at Hotel Waterloo on Bunny Street last
night.
Police were alerted to a person who had been
seriously assaulted at the Hotel and received multiple stab
related wounds at around 9:50pm. They were transported to
Wellington Hospital in a critical condition where they
remain.
The offender was arrested at the scene. They
appeared in the Wellington District Court this
morning.
This was a very serious attack that resulted
in the victim sustaining horrific injuries.
Police
have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear
from anyone we haven’t spoken to who may have information
that can assist us.
Anyone who has information is
asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number
220226/9847.
Information can also be passed on
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
