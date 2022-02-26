Update: Protest Activity

Police are pleased that the number of protesters travelling to Wellington to join the occupation on Parliament grounds today has been far fewer than last weekend.

Numbers attending this morning’s march through Wellington was much smaller than anticipated, with approximately 200 people joining the occupation site during the course of the day.

Police continue to encourage people to stay away, due to the unsanitary nature of the occupation site, the aggressive behaviour of some of the protestors and the increasing lack of control displayed by the protest organisers. It remains the case that this is not a suitable environment for families and children.

Police will continue to have a highly visible presence at Parliament grounds to reassure local residents, businesses and visitors to Wellington throughout the weekend.

One person was arrested early this afternoon after they attempted to move a bollard with their vehicle on the intersection of Lambton Quay and Mulgrave Street.

A number of protesters then attempted to move the same concrete bollard by hand unsuccessfully.

Paramedics attended to a small number of officers this afternoon who were spat on by protesters at the protest perimeter. This is very disappointing behaviour.

We are reminding protesters that any vehicles that continue to be parked illegally outside of the protest perimeters are at risk of being towed and seized.

Police estimate there has been no change and about 300 vehicles remain in the cordoned area.

