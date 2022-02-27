Have you seen Tukotahi King?
Sunday, 27 February 2022, 6:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
26 February
Police are seeking King, 30, who has a warrant
out for his arrest.
Anyone who sees King should not
approach him and instead call
111
immediately.
Information can also be provided to
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800
555
111.
