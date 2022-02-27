Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Beach Report Saturday 26 February

Mangawhai
had a callout to a resuscitation at Te Arai but the rescue
helicopter arrived on scene first and the guards were stood
down while still enroute. The Patrol did have three rescue
incidents with four individuals pulled from the sea by
lifeguards after being caught in rips. All patients were
able to walk away with no further
assistance.
Whangārei Heads also performed a rescue
on a 10-year-old boy swept out to sea and returned him
safely to shore. Kariaotahi lifeguards searched the beach
after an unconfirmed report of a person in trouble on land
but found no sign of a person in distress.
The only
other incidents were minor first-aids at Muriwai and Piha
involving minor cuts.
