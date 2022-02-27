Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Beach Report Saturday 26 February

Summary – Saturday 26 February 2022

Mangawhai had a callout to a resuscitation at Te Arai but the rescue helicopter arrived on scene first and the guards were stood down while still enroute. The Patrol did have three rescue incidents with four individuals pulled from the sea by lifeguards after being caught in rips. All patients were able to walk away with no further assistance.

Whangārei Heads also performed a rescue on a 10-year-old boy swept out to sea and returned him safely to shore. Kariaotahi lifeguards searched the beach after an unconfirmed report of a person in trouble on land but found no sign of a person in distress.

The only other incidents were minor first-aids at Muriwai and Piha involving minor cuts.

Statistics – Saturday 26 February 2022

No. of people rescued 4 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major first aids 0 No. of minor first aids 3 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 170 No. of people involved 1325 No. at peak head count 5166 No. of hours worked 939

