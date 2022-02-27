Police Continued To Be Concerned By The Deteriorating Environment At Parliament Grounds & Are Urging People To Stay Away

Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the

confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the

group all make for a an unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone

thinking of joining the activity.

Police have noted aggressive behaviour amongst protestors and towards Police.

Increasingly, key protest group leaders are unable to control or influence

the disparate groups within the protest.

Last night, Police arrested a 35-year-old man inside Parliament grounds and

charged him with inciting violence. He is due to appear in the Wellington

District Court next week.

Police maintain that the protest site is not a suitable environment for

families and children.

We are urging people intent on attending the protest today or the coming

week, to stay away, this is not a safe place.

We do not want more people joining this environment and putting their health

and safety at risk.

Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around

Parliament grounds to reassure local residents, businesses and people in the

area today.

Police estimate there are about 300 vehicles inside the cordoned area this

morning.

