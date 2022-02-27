Police Continued To Be Concerned By The Deteriorating Environment At Parliament Grounds & Are Urging People To Stay Away
Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor
sanitary conditions, the
confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the
group all make for a an unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone
thinking of joining the activity.
Police
have noted aggressive behaviour amongst protestors and
towards Police.
Increasingly, key protest group leaders are unable to control or influence
the disparate groups within the protest.
Last night, Police arrested a
35-year-old man inside Parliament grounds and
charged him with inciting violence. He is due to appear in the Wellington
District Court next week.
Police
maintain that the protest site is not a suitable environment
for
families and children.
We are urging people
intent on attending the protest today or the coming
week, to stay away, this is not a safe place.
We do not want
more people joining this environment and putting their
health
and safety at risk.
Police will continue to
have a highly visible presence in and around
Parliament grounds to reassure local residents, businesses and people in the
area today.
Police estimate there are about
300 vehicles inside the cordoned area
this
morning.