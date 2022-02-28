Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Iwi Leaders Unite To Bring Message Of Peace From Pipitea

Monday, 28 February 2022, 6:12 am
Press Release: Taranaki Whanui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika

The leaders of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki – with the tautoko of the Kiingitanga from Turangawaewae Marae – conducted a dawn ceremony at Pipitea Marae this morning to bring a message of peace and unity to the ongoing protest on their tupuna whenua (ancestral lands) in central Wellington.

As ahi kaa of the whenua, the iwi says their role is to provide protection to people and the environment in their takiwā (tribal area).

“This morning, we have laid down Te Kahu o Te Raukura – a cloak of aroha and peace over the Parliament grounds and our surrounding ancestral sites,” says Pipitea Chair Kura Moeahu.

“Te Raukura contains the three feathers representing honour, peace, and goodwill – the same symbol used at Parihaka.”

Mr Moeahu said Te Kahu o Te Raukura will stay as a form of cultural protection over their ancestral whenua – including Parliament until the dispute is ended.

He says the iwi acknowledge the hurt and upset of the protestors and also the effect on local residents and businesses.

“This raruraru (dispute) has gone on for too long and we urge the parties to find a way forward so we can begin the process of healing.”

Chair of Taranaki based Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Liana Poutu participated in this morning’s karakia along with leadership from around Taranaki Maunga.

Ms Poutu said Ngā Iwi o Taranaki supported the calls of their Wellington-based whānau for a peaceful resolution.

“We tautoko Te Kahu o Te Raukura and the desire of our whanaunga for calm and resolution to the current situation.”

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa said the Kiingitanga unites with Taranaki Whānui and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki at this time.

“For generations we have worked together and prayed together with ngaa kiiwai o te kete. This morning we do that as an expression of deep tautoko to Taranaki and all iwi of the motu to bring peace and kotahitanga."

Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice says iwi leaders across the motu have joined the call for a peaceful outcome.

“There has been a lot of hurt and it’s time to find a way forward to unite the nation again.

“We need to look to the future when we will be able to move freely and without fear of the sickness that covid has brought.

“Until then, we need to hang tough and respect our whenua, our moana, our marae, our raukura and each other.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Taranaki Whanui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 