Iwi Leaders Unite To Bring Message Of Peace From Pipitea

The leaders of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki – with the tautoko of the Kiingitanga from Turangawaewae Marae – conducted a dawn ceremony at Pipitea Marae this morning to bring a message of peace and unity to the ongoing protest on their tupuna whenua (ancestral lands) in central Wellington.

As ahi kaa of the whenua, the iwi says their role is to provide protection to people and the environment in their takiwā (tribal area).

“This morning, we have laid down Te Kahu o Te Raukura – a cloak of aroha and peace over the Parliament grounds and our surrounding ancestral sites,” says Pipitea Chair Kura Moeahu.

“Te Raukura contains the three feathers representing honour, peace, and goodwill – the same symbol used at Parihaka.”

Mr Moeahu said Te Kahu o Te Raukura will stay as a form of cultural protection over their ancestral whenua – including Parliament until the dispute is ended.

He says the iwi acknowledge the hurt and upset of the protestors and also the effect on local residents and businesses.

“This raruraru (dispute) has gone on for too long and we urge the parties to find a way forward so we can begin the process of healing.”

Chair of Taranaki based Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Liana Poutu participated in this morning’s karakia along with leadership from around Taranaki Maunga.

Ms Poutu said Ngā Iwi o Taranaki supported the calls of their Wellington-based whānau for a peaceful resolution.

“We tautoko Te Kahu o Te Raukura and the desire of our whanaunga for calm and resolution to the current situation.”

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa said the Kiingitanga unites with Taranaki Whānui and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki at this time.

“For generations we have worked together and prayed together with ngaa kiiwai o te kete. This morning we do that as an expression of deep tautoko to Taranaki and all iwi of the motu to bring peace and kotahitanga."

Taranaki Whānui Chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice says iwi leaders across the motu have joined the call for a peaceful outcome.

“There has been a lot of hurt and it’s time to find a way forward to unite the nation again.

“We need to look to the future when we will be able to move freely and without fear of the sickness that covid has brought.

“Until then, we need to hang tough and respect our whenua, our moana, our marae, our raukura and each other.”

