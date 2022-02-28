Police Continue To Appeal For Sightings Of Wanted Man Tukotahi King

Nelson Police continue to ask for the public’s help to locate Tukotahi King, 30, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police would like to speak with Mr King in relation to homicide investigation Operation Fossa.

We have carried out a number of enquiries in the search for Mr King, but so far he has not been located.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information which can help locate him.

Mr King should be considered armed and should not be approached, but if you have seen him, or know where he might be, please call 111 immediately.

Operation Fossa was launched following the death of Lake Takimoana at a Washington Road address in Nelson on 22 February.

The investigation into finding those responsible for Mr Takimoana’s death is ongoing, and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and charged with being party to murder.

He is due to appear in Nelson District Court today, alongside another man charged with being party to aggravated burglary.

Police continue to appeal for information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr King or information which could assist enquiries is urged to contact Police, quoting file number 220222/7060.

Information can also be provided to Police on 105 or be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

