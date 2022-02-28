West Coast Detour For Arthur’s Pass Route Drivers This Weekend
Monday, 28 February 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: NZTA
People driving between Greymouth and Christchurch via
Arthur’s Pass this weekend will need to take a detour,
says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The detour will
be via Lake Brunner/Moana for the section of highway closest
to Greymouth.
Due to a culvert replacement on State
Highway 73, east of Dillmanstown, the highway will be closed
between Kumara and Jacksons from 4am Saturday, 5 March, to
10 pm, Sunday, 6 March.
The detour, via Lake Brunner
Road from Jacksons to Stillwater/Greymouth, will add an
additional 35 minutes to people’s journeys, says Waka
Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca
Forrester.
