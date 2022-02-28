Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-positive Rescue Disappoints Lifeguards

Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region officials says the actions of a COVID-19-positive swimmer rescued at Bethells Beach yesterday (Sunday 27 February) undermine the integrity of the service at a critical time.

SLSNR Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams says for the swimmer to have gone to the beach knowing they had COVID-19 was “an incredibly poor decision.”

“It’s really disappointing that an individual who knew they were COVID-positive has made the decision to present at a crowded public beach,” says Williams. “To me, that alone is unacceptable. But for that person to then require rescuing by the Bethells Beach lifeguards, putting those guards and the viability of the service at Bethells itself at significant risk, worsens the situation considerably.

“At phase-3, we continue to have a strong trust requirement with the public we serve. This exposure puts our guards at risk unnecessarily and goes against the grain of working with lifeguards - one of our key messages this summer.

“The consequences of this event could impact the viability of our patrols at Bethell’s Beach going forward. We ask that anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or who is displaying symptoms, to stay home so this situation is not repeated."

 

2022 Beach Safety Messages

  • Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags
  • Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly
  • Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions
  • Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach
  • Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone
  • Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip
  • Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket
  • If in doubt, stay out!
  • If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police
  • Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

 

