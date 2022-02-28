UPDATE: Firearms Incident, Southland
Monday, 28 February 2022, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird, Southland
Police.
Southland Police are continuing to investigate
the shooting in Centre St, Heidelberg Invercargill which
occurred around 1am on Monday 31 January. The two victims
are still in hospital although their conditions continue to
improve.
As part of the enquiry Police are
investigating the possibility that the incident is
gang-related. The enquiry is focusing on incidents in the
days preceding the shooting as well as events which occurred
afterwards.
Police remain committed to holding those
responsible to account. No arrests have been made
yet.
Anybody with any information about the shooting
is encouraged to contact Police.
This information can
be provided to Police via 105, referencing file number
220131/9471, or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on
0800 555
111.
