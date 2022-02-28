Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Firearms Incident, Southland

Monday, 28 February 2022, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird, Southland Police.

Southland Police are continuing to investigate the shooting in Centre St, Heidelberg Invercargill which occurred around 1am on Monday 31 January. The two victims are still in hospital although their conditions continue to improve.

As part of the enquiry Police are investigating the possibility that the incident is gang-related. The enquiry is focusing on incidents in the days preceding the shooting as well as events which occurred afterwards.

Police remain committed to holding those responsible to account. No arrests have been made yet.

Anybody with any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Police.

This information can be provided to Police via 105, referencing file number 220131/9471, or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

