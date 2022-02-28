Mayor Calls For Greater Police Presence In Picton
Monday, 28 February 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says Picton locals are
‘completely over’ the Nelson Square protest and want the
group to pack their bags and head home.
“Picton
residents have had to put up with the noise and disturbance
for three weeks.”
“It’s especially difficult for
the older residents who live in and around Nelson Square.
They are fearful of some of the elements within the group
and also worried that the site will become a
‘superspreader event’, harbouring many cases of
Omicron.”
“The Tasman Police District force does a
good job but they need greater national
support.”
“I ask the Government to consider the
Picton protest as a key part of the Wellington protest.
Nelson Square is a springboard for people heading to the
capital - the two sites are directly linked.”
We
need greater Police resources in Marlborough - I call on the
Government to assist and bolster our force
here.”
