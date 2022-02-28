Waka Kotahi Advises Auckland Harbour Bridge Lanes To Remain At Standard Configuration

The highly specialised machinery used to change the number of lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, to allow for better traffic flow in the morning and afternoon peaks, will not be in operation for the remainder of the week.

This means the eight lanes, which are usually reconfigured to accommodate peak traffic times will remain evenly split – four northbound and four southbound.

Staff who have the necessary training and experience to operate the specialised machinery are currently impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lower traffic volumes, due to people working from home or at home isolating, will however minimise the impact on people travelling over the bridge.

Waka Kotahi asks for motorists’ patience while we support our staff in getting well and returning to work once they can safely do so.

The movable barrier machine usually changes the lane configuration from four lanes each way, to a five to three configuration to accommodate peak traffic both in the morning and in the afternoon.

Waka Kotahi will advise as soon as the machinery is back in operation.

