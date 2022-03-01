Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ANZASW Challenges Social Workers Registration Board Decision Over Increasing The Cost Of Social Work Registration

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 6:53 am
Press Release: ANZASW

Last week, ANZASW challenged the Social Workers Registration Board’s (SWRB) decision to increase the cost of social work registration by filing a complaint with Parliament’s Regulations Review Committee. The cost of social work registration has increased by 64% since 2019 (to $605 per year).

Community social workers are unable to afford this increase and it will add increased pressure to the, already stretched, sector.

ANZASW is calling on the Government to fund the SWRB until the pay equity claim and sector funding issues can be resolved. The Government already pays for the cost of registration for those social workers it employs and so it is only fair they pay for the social workers who it funds in the community.

The registration fee increases will have a significant impact on the social work profession and social workers may no longer be able to afford to practice. ANZASW members have told us: “I will not earn enough to continue to practice” and “the proposed new fees are going to be 4 weeks’ worth of groceries for my whānau. This is going to cause a lot of financial stress”.

The SWRB 2021 workforce survey (released this week) showed 13.3% of respondents were planning to leave the social work profession or reduce their hours in the next 5 years. Pay and conditions and workload were key drivers behind the intention to leave. Increasing the cost of registration will only drive this trend further.

Braden Clark, ANZASW Kaiwhakahaere Chief Executive, says “social workers are degree-qualified, registered professionals and it is entirely unacceptable that social workers are under this level of pressure. The Government must step up and start funding the sector fairly”.

The Government chronically underfunds community social services, creating significant inequities between Government-employed social workers and their community counterparts. Social workers in the community and iwi sector earn an average of 34% less than those employed by the Government.

NGO social workers are still waiting for the settlement of a pay equity claim.

ANZASW has heard that some NGO employers may replace social workers with other workers due to the cost of hiring registered social workers. “When I resign, I have been told that they will not fill my position with a social worker due to these fees”.

“The Government has created this disparity through poor funding models. Insufficient steps have been taken to address this disparity” says Braden Clark.

Social workers in the community and iwi sector have worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are an important workforce. We need the Government to recognise their importance and take the pressure off these vital services through paying for the cost of registration.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ANZASW on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 