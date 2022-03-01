Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EcoFest West Returns With More Than 100 Events

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: Ecofest

Excitement is building for EcoFest West, which makes its return for the eleventh year running this year. Outdoor experiences, whānau activities and interactive workshops will be on offer from Saturday 19 March to Sunday 17 April, as part of the month-long celebration of our unique environment and sustainable living.

Hosted by groups and individuals across West Auckland, with in-person and online options, the annual festival is funded by the Henderson-Massey, Waitākere Ranges and Whau local boards and organised by EcoMatters Environment Trust.

EcoMatters’ CEO, Carla Gee, says, “After a challenging few years we know that people are craving connection with each other and the environment more than ever. We’re pleased that the community will still be able to enjoy a time of celebration, learning and exploring together in a way that suits them, either in small groups or online.”

Featuring more than 100 events, the diverse programme presents opportunities to connect with nature on our doorstep, care for the places we love, and share skills and ideas for a better future. Many events are low cost and whānau-friendly, small-scale and outdoors.

Festival highlights include opportunities to:

Experience peace amongst the trees at the Milan Reserve Nature Walk with the Friends of Milan Reserve, a volunteer group that has transformed this Glen Eden native bush.

Bring the family and search for clues at The Great Te Manawa Adventure, a flora and fauna scavenger hunt hosted by Te Manawa in Westgate.

Feed your creativity - get Nature Journaling at Olympic Park in New Lynn or Corbans Estate Arts Centre in Henderson.

Hop on a webinar about Gardening with Tikanga Māori with Rob Small, curator at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s Pourewa ethnobotanic garden.

Take your camera on a coastal adventure with the Wildlife Photo Walk from Green Bay to Blockhouse Bay Beach, with Stephen Thorpe from iNaturalist and the Whau River Catchment Trust.

“This year’s programme includes plant swaps, bat walks, stream care sessions and more. For those more comfortable participating online, the festival also has a range of webinars on topics as varied as reversing climate change, ethical investing and keeping chickens,” says Carla Gee.

Five event categories are designed to cater to a wide range of interests, so foodies, cyclists and crafters alike will find an event to suit them. The categories are Waka Hourua/Clean Transport, Kīnaki Kai Reka/Foodies’ Fix, Te Whaihanga/Makers’ Mayhem, Torohē Nuku/Explore Nature and Mauri Noho/Conscious Living.

To see full details of all EcoFest West events, please visit www.ecofest.org.nz.

 

