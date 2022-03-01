Community Helps Shape Upgrade Plans For Busy New North Road

Three approaches to upgrade the busy New North Road corridor have emerged from a community collaboration.

Auckland Transport (AT) is now seeking feedback on these three approaches for the 11-kilometre route running from upper Symonds Street in Auckland’s City Centre through to Avondale in the west.

Following this consultation period, which is open until 8 April 2022, a single preferred option will be identified.

There will then be a public consultation on the preferred option in mid-2022 and subsequent changes to the corridor will all be made at the same time.

The three approaches being consulted on all improve safety, bus reliability and connectivity, and will provide more transport mode choices.

They will also ensure thriving town centres and improved access to connected, safe and attractive facilities for people walking and on bikes.

A combination of various elements from the three options could be included in the final outcome.

The planning process for the upgrade has included input from four community collaboration panels - each made up of 20 residents and transport users from key areas along the corridor: Uptown, Kingsland, Mt Albert, and Avondale.

There is also a Whole of Corridor Collaboration Panel representing stakeholders and road users - such as the Automobile Association and the freight sector.

Chair of the Albert-Eden Local Board, Lee Corrick, says: “I encourage everyone in the community to consider the options for upgrading New North Road and to have their say on this important issue.”

Tracy Ogden-Cork, a member of the community panel from Kingsland, says: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to have their say about the future of New North Road. For businesses, commuters, and residents, Auckland Transport genuinely wants to hear what you think about the different approaches to providing for different modes of transport.”

Vivian Naylor, a spokesperson for CCS Disability Action Northern Region, was also part of the panel engagement process.

“As a contributor to the community collaboration panels, I appreciated the diversity of members representing different perspectives and the opportunity to reiterate issues. ‘Safe and accessible’ are frequently cited as desired outcomes, but these words can mean very different things for disabled people,” she says.

For more information, visit the project’s Virtual Engagement Room - an interactive site created specifically for the project.

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

New North Road is one of the 12 major roads or corridors where there will be upgrades – responding to Auckland's growing population, climate change and other drivers. Each corridor is already heavily used, and the upgrades are part of Auckland Transport's Connected Communities programme.

An additional 40,000 people will be living on or nearby New North Road within 20 years. Many new housing developments are already underway in areas such as Mt Roskill, Avondale and Mt Albert.



© Scoop Media

