UPDATE 4 - Police Operation Underway
Police are urging people inside the Wellington protest area to leave now.
Our staff are ready to assist those
who wish to leave, including helping them
get their vehicles out safely.
Police are urging people inside the Wellington protest area to leave now.
Our staff are ready to assist those
who wish to leave, including helping them
get their vehicles out safely.
Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>
Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>
Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>
Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>
Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>
Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>