UPDATE 8 - Police Operation Underway
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 9:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm around 20 arrests have been made so
far this morning as part of the pre-planned operation in
central Wellington.
Police have also begun towing
vehicles.
We are once again urging people inside the
protest area to leave now.
Our staff are ready to
assist those who wish to leave.
Wellingtonians are
urged to avoid the area this
morning.
