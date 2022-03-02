Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Spare Change Scoops Pukekohe Couple $1 Million Lotto Win

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: lotto nz

A trip to the supermarket ended up being life changing for a Pukekohe couple whose decision to pick up a Lotto ticket with spare change they found in the car saw them win $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, usually picks up his Lotto tickets online at MyLotto – but this week, he and his wife decided to do things a little differently.

“We’d just parked up at the supermarket and my wife was poking around in the middle console looking for something, when I spotted a bunch of change rattling around in there which she kept in the car for parking meters and that kind of thing,” said the man.

“There were quite a few coins in there, so I said there aren’t that many parking meters around these days – and suggested we spent some of it on a Lotto ticket. My wife laughed and scooped up the coins, which we used to pick up a Lotto ticket after our shop.”

With the little yellow ticket stashed away in his wife’s purse, the couple went about their weekend not knowing just how lucky that decision would be.

“Over breakfast on Sunday my wife decided to check the ticket with her phone. I noticed she had gone very quiet, then she looked up and said to me, ‘you’ll never believe this, but I think we’ve won Lotto’,” the man said.

“I jumped up and looked at the numbers on the screen and then at the ticket – almost immediately I spotted one line with all the numbers, it almost jumped out at me. I turned to my wife in absolute disbelief and saw she was shaking all over, so I gave her a big hug.

“We couldn’t believe it – you always imagine what it would be like to hold a winning Lotto ticket, but for it to actually happen… well, that’s something totally different,” said the man.

With the winnings now safely claimed, the couple are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and setting their family up for the future.

“It still feels surreal to be honest – in the best possible way. My wife keeps saying to me, ‘if you hadn’t teased me about the parking meters, I would never have bought that ticket’ – it’s incredible how things come together sometimes,” the man said.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Countdown Pukekohe South for the draw on Saturday 26 February.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from lotto nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Wellington Protest Activity: Protestors Moved, Arrests As Fires Lit


Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests, Putin’s Pyrrhic Victory, Plus A Playlist


The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 