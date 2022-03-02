Ohinewai Gets Green Light From Environment Court

The provisions of the Ohinewai Rezoning and Development within the Proposed District Plan (PDP) can now be made operative, following discussions with parties resulting in an agreement. The Environment Court has issued its determination that now resolves these appeals.

This approval will allow for the $1 billion Sleepyhead development to go ahead: great news for the district with the expected creation of 2600 jobs for locals, as well as 1100 affordable homes.

The news is welcomed by Mayor Allan Sanson, following the initial green light approval from an independent commissioner panel in May last year.

Mayor Sanson has steered the process from the original discussions Waikato District Council began with Ambury Properties Ltd, three and a half years ago. Both parties discussed the positives the Sleepyhead development could bring to the Ohinewai community.

“It was some time ago that Craig [Turner] and I had those original discussions, but we are confident that the development will bring affordable and quality housing to the area.



The Sleepyhead development will serve as a huge positive for multiple communities including nearby Huntly, as well as the entire Waikato region.



It will create job opportunities for locals and provide a home for them to live, while encouraging other commercial development in the area,” says Mayor Sanson.



The development will support the Council’s vision of liveable, thriving and connected communities, and is expected to bring $8.5 billion revenue for the Waikato economy, supporting continued growth in the district.

© Scoop Media

