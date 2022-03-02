Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Exhibition Explores Ashburton’s Urban Environment

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Ashburton Art Gallery

Urban Ashburton, the latest exhibition to open at the Ashburton Art Gallery will take a look at the town’s built environment through art and objects from the collections of the Ashburton Art Gallery, the Museum, and the Ashburton District Council. In a period of ongoing change to the townscape, this exhibition will look back to how Ashburton has developed in the past through works that depict landmarks and scenes from the town in paintings, photography and objects.

Henry Lowen-Smith, Morning Burnett Street, oil on canvas board, 1973. Collection of Ashburton District Council ADC/2017/49.

From its beginnings in 1858 as a humble ferry crossing with only an accommodation house and stables, Ashburton’s urban fabric has expanded outward across the plains from the Hakatere River. Grand old buildings such as the Borough Council Chambers, the former post office with its clock tower, and the St James Theatre have long since disappeared, while other beloved heritage survives in landmarks such as the War Memorial in Baring Square, the Catholic church, and of course, the prized Domain.

The urban environment of Ashburton is undergoing significant changes. Along with the recent revitalisation of the central business district, construction of the new library (Te Pataka o ka Tuhituhi) and civic administration building (Te Waharoa a Hine Paaka) is currently underway; the relocation of the rail container terminal further north to Fairton is in process, and a new retail hub is being built on South Street. All these various developments change the character of this regional centre of Mid Canterbury, responding to the district’s increasing population and its requirements.

Some works in the exhibition depict buildings that have been replaced by their more modern counterparts on the same site, such as the post office and the council chambers. Others capture urban scenes at a particular point in time; historical aerial photographs by White’s Aviation show Ashburton as it appeared from above in the middle of last century. Then there are those that depict enduring aspects of Ashburton that bear witness to change – the Domain and the iconic clock tower among them.

Urban Ashburton will appeal to visitors interested in Ashburton’s history – both residents and those visiting the area. It may revive memories of lost aspects of the town, as well as depicting familiar scenes seen in a new light. This exhibition will also allow access to rarely seen artworks, curated together from the three collections.

Exhibition available | 6 March — 3 April 2022

Gallery Hours:

Open Daily 10am – 4pm

Open Wednesday 10am – 7pm

 

Exhibition details:

Urban Ashburton

6 March to 3 April 2022
Admission: Free. All welcome.

 

