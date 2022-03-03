Metlink Has Reopened The Wellington Railway Station And All Rail Services Have Resumed
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: Metlink
Passengers are advised that there may be minor delays to
train services today following the suspension of services
and closure of the Wellington Railway Station last night as
the protest action around parliament
escalated.
Metlink and its partners KiwiRail and
Transdev will continue to monitor the situation and will
follow emergency services and government advice to maintain
to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all
passengers and staff.
Metlink bus services will
continue to operate via the diversions that have now been
place for at last three weeks.
"As many will have seen
on the news last night, the parliament precinct, bus
interchange and railway station were compromised by the
actions of protestors.
We took immediate action to
protect passengers and staff and thankfully the danger seems
to have dissipated overnight and we are able to resume
services.
We thank all our passengers for their
patience and understanding. These are exceptional times and
we wish everyone to stay safe at this time," says Scott
Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink.
Metlink
encourages passengers to keep up to date through the Metlink
website and
app.
