Encampment At Auckland Domain / Pukekawa Peacefully Removed

The roads into the Auckland Domain / Pukekawa have been reopened to the public this morning following a successful operation by Police and Auckland Council compliance staff to remove the protest encampment that has been occupying part of the public land since Saturday.

Mayor Phil Goff says that the encampment was removed without confrontation or aggression.

“I have been in regular contact with Police and the government to ensure a successful resolution, and our compliance staff have worked closely with Police to achieve this outcome.

“Thank you to the police officers and our compliance team for their efforts and for working in a coordinated way to ensure a safe end to the unlawful occupation.

“The right to protest is a fundamental part of our democracy, however that does not give anyone the right to consider themselves above the law.

“Nobody is entitled to camp on the Auckland Domain and to use their vehicles to obstruct access by other members of the public to a public space,” says Phil Goff.

“I also acknowledge the disruption to the businesses based within the grounds that the protest has caused and thank them for their patience and support this week. I encourage all Aucklanders to explore the Auckland Domain and its offerings.”

