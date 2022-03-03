Encampment At Auckland Domain / Pukekawa Peacefully Removed
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:40 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
The roads into the Auckland Domain / Pukekawa have been
reopened to the public this morning following a successful
operation by Police and Auckland Council compliance staff to
remove the protest encampment that has been occupying part
of the public land since Saturday.
Mayor Phil Goff
says that the encampment was removed without confrontation
or aggression.
“I have been in regular contact with
Police and the government to ensure a successful resolution,
and our compliance staff have worked closely with Police to
achieve this outcome.
“Thank you to the police
officers and our compliance team for their efforts and for
working in a coordinated way to ensure a safe end to the
unlawful occupation.
“The right to protest is a
fundamental part of our democracy, however that does not
give anyone the right to consider themselves above the
law.
“Nobody is entitled to camp on the Auckland
Domain and to use their vehicles to obstruct access by other
members of the public to a public space,” says Phil
Goff.
“I also acknowledge the disruption to the
businesses based within the grounds that the protest has
caused and thank them for their patience and support this
week. I encourage all Aucklanders to explore the Auckland
Domain and its
offerings.”
