COVID Transmissions Impact Council’s Waste Services

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 transmissions increasing around the country, Wellington City Council’s waste services are being affected and asks the public for patience and understanding.

Unfortunately, a number of the team at the Seaview recycling plant are unable to work due to COVID-19 which means the operator has reduced capacity to 75 percent with immediate effect until further notice.

This means that around 25 percent of the recycling collected in the Wellington region will not be recycled and will be sent to landfill.

We are working hard with the operators to ensure processing of recyclables can be back at 100 percent capacity as soon as possible.

In the meantime, residents who would like to ensure their recycling is recycled have the option of dropping it off at our Recycling Station at the Southern Landfill, or stockpiling recyclables until we are back at 100 percent capacity.

There are currently no major disruptions to recycling and rubbish collections, but there may be in the future as a result of the impacts of COVID-19. In that case, we will prioritise rubbish collection which may result in temporarily reducing or stopping recycling collection. The public can find updates on our social media channels and website.

Wellingtonians can expect reduced hours, potentially closed facilities, and other affected services as staff and contractors may be required to self-isolate, are unwell and recuperating, are redeployed to essential services, or facilities are required to do a deep clean after being identified as a location of interest.

Critical services like waste collections, funeral and crematoria services, and water maintenance will continue to operate but may be reduced in some areas, and most online services and payments will still be available.

