Hawke’s Bay DHB Prepared For Public Services Association Strike

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 2:10 pm
Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has plans in place to ensure the safety of services for patients during tomorrow’s Public Services Association (PSA) union strike.

The PSA issued a strike notice to all 20 district health boards on behalf of its members covered by the Allied, Public Health and Technical MECA (multi-employer collective agreement) for 24 hours from 6am Friday 4 March to 6am Saturday 5 March 2022.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Chief Allied Health Professions Officer Dr Andy Phillips said patients directly affected by the industrial action had been contacted and their appointments rescheduled. A life preserving services agreement is in place.

“The DHB has been working hard in lead-up to this action to maintain patient safety. While urgent laboratory work will be prioritised, including COVID-19 test results, appointments across allied health services have needed to be rescheduled.

“At all times, patient safety is our top priority and full services will resume at the conclusion of the strike period from 6am on Saturday, 5 March.”

Key information for the public:

  • Patients directly affected have been contacted.
  • There will be some disruptions to services across Laboratory and Allied Health Services as well as Mental Health and Addictions services.
  • Urgent laboratory work will be prioritised during the strike period, including COVID-19 test results.
  • Normal services will resume when the strike concludes at 6am on Saturday 5 March.

 

