53 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In South Canterbury

There are 53 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Canterbury today:

Today’s cases by Territorial Local Authorities (TLA)

· Timaru District - 44

· Waimate District - 4

· Mackenzie District - 1

· Unknown – 4 (normal place of residence has not yet been identified).

Active cases in South Canterbury

· Timaru District - 212

· Waimate District - 16

· Mackenzie District - 8

· Unknown – 14

· Total active cases – 250.

Total cases recovered in 2022 – 11.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

With the number of cases in South Canterbury increasing and the higher prevalence of COVID-19 throughout New Zealand, we should all act as if Omicron is spreading within our community.

The South Canterbury DHB urges everyone in South Canterbury to be vigilant and get tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are a Household Contact of a positive case.

If you do not have symptoms, you only need a test if you are a Household Contact of a positive case. If you are a Close Contact, but do not live with the person who has COVID-19, you do not need to get a test unless you develop symptoms.

WHERE TO GET RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are a household contact, you can either pre-order a RAT online to collect, or go to a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site.

Timaru Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site and COVID-19 Testing Clinic:

· Aorangi Park, Morgans Road, Timaru (north end car park)

· Monday – Sunday

· 8am - 4.30pm.

A new Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site in Geraldine will open tomorrow, 4 March 2022:

· Geraldine Pavilion, Geraldine Domain (entrance off Hislip Street)

· Monday - Sunday

· 8am – 12noon.

If you are symptomatic or a household contact, you can now order free rapid antigen tests (RATs) through the newly launched RAT requester website:

Requesting RATs on the requester website is an easy step-by-step process. RATs can also be requested on behalf of someone else

You can order the test kits from the website (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm. People will need to have access to a mobile phone to validate their order

You will be issued an order number and then you can then collect your RAT order from a Healthpoint or have someone collect it for you

For people are not unwell or a household contact but want to get a RAT for other purposes, such as to visit an elderly relative, you will also be able to purchase these at retailers – including supermarkets.

Report your RAT result

If you complete a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) you need to report your result on My Covid Record. Log into mycovidrecord.health.nz or call 0800 222 478 and press option 3.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19



Testing positive can happen to anyone as COVID-19 does not care who it infects.

From this point on:

You must self-isolate and stay at home or your accommodation, unless a health professional tells you otherwise

You can only leave to get medical care or in an emergency.

You cannot have visitors

Tell people you spent time with from 2 days before you started having symptoms or tested positive.

You can find advice on the COVID-19 Health Hub:

· If you are positive for COVID-19

· How to tell people you have COVID-19

· How to look after your mental health and wellbeing as well as your physical health. It is okay to feel stressed or anxious

· Your whānau, family and friends are important support during this time. But if you need more help, you are not alone. There are services and support for you.

VACCINATION ADVICE



With cases escalating in the community the South Canterbury DHB is urging people who are due for their booster to get it as soon as possible in order to reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Everyone aged 5 years and over is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccination. Booster doses are also now available to anyone aged 18+ who had their second dose 3 month ago.

Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins. Or you can visit the Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/south-canterbury/.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND OTHERS



Now that we have COVID-19 in South Canterbury, we are all at risk of being exposed. Follow these simple steps to help slow the spread of the virus and help protect you, your whānau, and your community from COVID-19.

