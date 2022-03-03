Southlanders Asked To Hold Off On Open Fires
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Dry and windy conditions forecast over the next few days
have prompted Fire and Emergency NZ to ask Southlanders
holding fire permits to delay lighting outdoor fires until
after the weekend.
District Manager Julian Tohiariki
says Southland is still very dry and remains in a restricted
fire season. This means that permits are required for most
types of outdoor fires.
"We’re not suspending
existing fire permits, but we are asking people to hold off
lighting fires just now due to the high danger. We are also
asking farmers and land managers to check the site of any
recent fires that could reignite in the wind."
There
is rain in the forecast for Sunday, but strong winds are
predicted first.
Anyone wanting to light an outdoor
fire, including campfires and firepits, can easily find out
at www.checkitsalright.nz
whether there are any restrictions on the activity in their
location.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>