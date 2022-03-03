Southlanders Asked To Hold Off On Open Fires

Dry and windy conditions forecast over the next few days have prompted Fire and Emergency NZ to ask Southlanders holding fire permits to delay lighting outdoor fires until after the weekend.

District Manager Julian Tohiariki says Southland is still very dry and remains in a restricted fire season. This means that permits are required for most types of outdoor fires.

"We’re not suspending existing fire permits, but we are asking people to hold off lighting fires just now due to the high danger. We are also asking farmers and land managers to check the site of any recent fires that could reignite in the wind."

There is rain in the forecast for Sunday, but strong winds are predicted first.

Anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire, including campfires and firepits, can easily find out at www.checkitsalright.nz whether there are any restrictions on the activity in their location.

