Central Library Temporarily Closed From Saturday

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s Central Library will be temporarily closed from Saturday 5 March due to staff shortages.

The rise in local Omicron cases and isolation requirements, has resulted in a staff shortage at Hamilton City Libraries, said Helen Paki, Hamilton City Council’s General Manager Community.

“Temporarily closing a facility is not a decision we take lightly, but we are in a position where we simply do not have enough people to keep all six libraries running safely.

Paki said they’ve planned for this scenario and their current use of staff from other roles to support the front-line team is no longer able to cover the shortages.

“Closing the Central Library allows us to spread our staff, who are still able to work, through our other five community libraries and keep library services open to as many Hamiltonians as possible.

“We will review this in one week to see if we can open the Central Library again.”

Chartwell, St Andrews, Dinsdale, Hillcrest and Glenview Libraries will remain open.

While the Central Library is closed, books can still be returned through the return chute.

Click here for updated information of all Hamilton City Council's closures and changes due to COVID-19

