Wellington Police Operation Enters Investigation Phase

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have begun the investigation phase following yesterday’s operation to reopen the area of Wellington affected by protest activity.

Police have today established a crime scene around Parliament grounds and the surrounding area. The investigation will focus on identifying criminal offending related to the protest and occupation activity.

Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson.

A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.

Police investigators have also begun the process of reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.

Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction.

Aitken Street remains blocked from Mulgrave Street. Parts of Hill Street and Molesworth Street remain closed to vehicles, with limited pedestrian access.

Police are working with Wellington City Council to have the roads affected by the protest back to normal accessibility as soon as possible.

Police continue to manage the cordon around the area.

Over 500 Police staff were involved in yesterday’s operation, 40 of whom were injured. Eight of those officers required hospital treatment and all have now been discharged.

The majority of these injuries were minor lacerations and bumps, however, those in hospital suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police wish to thank the Wellington community for the level of support for officers involved in policing the occupation, and yesterday’s operation.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



