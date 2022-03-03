SH29 Significant Traffic Delays Following Crash - Waikato

Police are advising motorists travelling along State Highway 29, west of Te

Poi there are significant delays following a crash.

Police were alerted to a truck and trailer unit that rolled at around

5:40pm.

The driver is uninjured however there are going to be significant traffic

delays for some hours for commuters travelling west on SH29.

A heavy duty crane is removing the unit and traffic management is in place.

The thank motorists in advance for the patience.

