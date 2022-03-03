SH29 Significant Traffic Delays Following Crash - Waikato
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists travelling along State
Highway 29, west of Te
Poi there are significant delays
following a crash.
Police were alerted to a truck and
trailer unit that rolled at around
5:40pm.
The
driver is uninjured however there are going to be
significant traffic
delays for some hours for commuters
travelling west on SH29.
A heavy duty crane is
removing the unit and traffic management is in
place.
The thank motorists in advance for the
patience.
© Scoop Media
