Appeal For Information Following Incident In Tikipunga

Superintendent Tony Hill, District Commander Northland Police:

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of

David Johnstone, who has 12 outstanding warrants to arrest and who was

involved in an incident in Paramount Parade, Tikipunga this afternoon.

Shortly before 4pm Police observed Mr Johnstone in the carpark of a business

premises in Tikipunga.

Mr Johnstone failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so and officers

employed tactical options in an attempt to apprehend him. Police were armed

as a precaution.

Mr Johnstone fled in a vehicle which he crashed in to other vehicles in the

carpark and came to a stop upon crashing in to a vehicle on Paramount Parade.

He fled the scene on foot and his whereabouts are now unknown.

There were no injuries sustained to Police or members of the public. Police

are currently conducting searches in the area to locate Mr Johnstone.

Mr Johnstone is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone

with information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and instead

to call 111 immediately and quote file number P049808095.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111.

