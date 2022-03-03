Appeal For Information Following Incident In Tikipunga
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 8:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Superintendent Tony Hill, District Commander Northland
Police:
Police are appealing to the public for
information on the whereabouts of
David Johnstone, who
has 12 outstanding warrants to arrest and who
was
involved in an incident in Paramount Parade,
Tikipunga this afternoon.
Shortly before 4pm Police
observed Mr Johnstone in the carpark of a
business
premises in Tikipunga.
Mr Johnstone failed
to stop for Police when signalled to do so and
officers
employed tactical options in an attempt to
apprehend him. Police were armed
as a
precaution.
Mr Johnstone fled in a vehicle which he
crashed in to other vehicles in the
carpark and came to a
stop upon crashing in to a vehicle on Paramount
Parade.
He fled the scene on foot and his whereabouts are
now unknown.
There were no injuries sustained to
Police or members of the public. Police
are currently
conducting searches in the area to locate Mr
Johnstone.
Mr Johnstone is considered dangerous and
should not be approached. Anyone
with information on his
whereabouts is urged not to approach him and instead
to
call 111 immediately and quote file number
P049808095.
Alternatively information can be provided
anonymously to Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
