Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery, Mosgiel
Friday, 4 March 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Otago Police are appealing for information relating to an
aggravated robbery that took place at a dairy on Gordon Road
in Mosgiel around 8:30pm last night.
A staff member
was assaulted and sustained serious injuries during the
robbery.
It was reported that a tall man with a slight
build was seen leaving the area in a white vehicle which
drove off towards the motorway at speed.
Anyone who
was in the area near the dairy on Gordon Road or the
surrounding streets who may have seen anything are
encouraged to contact the Police on 105 and quote file
number 220303/9442.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police
would like to thank the members of the public who came to
the victim’s aid until the ambulance arrived.
Police
will be at the scene today completing a scene
investigation.
© Scoop Media
