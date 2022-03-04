Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery, Mosgiel

Otago Police are appealing for information relating to an aggravated robbery that took place at a dairy on Gordon Road in Mosgiel around 8:30pm last night.

A staff member was assaulted and sustained serious injuries during the robbery.

It was reported that a tall man with a slight build was seen leaving the area in a white vehicle which drove off towards the motorway at speed.

Anyone who was in the area near the dairy on Gordon Road or the surrounding streets who may have seen anything are encouraged to contact the Police on 105 and quote file number 220303/9442.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who came to the victim’s aid until the ambulance arrived.

Police will be at the scene today completing a scene investigation.

