Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative NZ Funding Offering Boost For District Arts Projects

Friday, 4 March 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) is seeking applications, until noon on 14 March, from local individuals or groups that need financial support towards creative and performing arts projects.

Since its inception in 1995, Waikato District Council has administered the funds for the district on behalf of Creative NZ. The Assessment Committee encourages candidates who might need financial support towards materials, venue or equipment hire, promotion and publicity to apply now for the 27th round of funding.

Numerous creative projects have benefited from the scheme over the years, including Waitakaruru Arboretum’s Sculpture Park with their 2021 ‘Stories in the Landscape’ sculpture exhibition.

Showcasing over 100 sculptures and installations within one of New Zealand’s largest outdoor galleries, The Sculpture Park was awarded funding of $6000 from CCS in 2021.

The Sculpture Park has utilised the Council’s funding towards employing a part-time staff member to assist with educating visitors and enhancing the tour experience. The funding also supported the creation and distribution of 50 reusable printed park guides which have aided the 2600 visitors the exhibition has hosted to date.

The Sculpture Park’s Trust Secretary Dorothy Wakeling is grateful to Waikato District Council’s Creative Communities Scheme for offering funding towards exhibitions like ‘Stories in the Landscape’, as the funding served as the primary contributor to enable the exhibition to go ahead.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, other funders have had to withdraw their contributions due to limitations on visitors to the exhibition and the reduced number of artists who could showcase their work.

Despite the restrictions, we are delighted with the visitor numbers and the Trust has decided to extend the exhibition until the end of March to allow for more visitors,” says Ms. Wakeling.

Chair of the Assessment Committee and Waikato District Councillor, Stephanie Henderson, commends the opportunities the CCS provides to artists, performers and creative talents across the district.

“The scheme has supported such a variety of different projects including performances by local music groups, pottery and carving exhibitions, dancing workshops and the development of kōwhaiwhai for some of our marae.

We are proud of the diversity and talent we have across the district, and we want them to know we are here to help support and encourage their creative ambitions,” says Councillor Henderson.

Visit our website for more information and CCS application forms.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Wellington Protest Activity: Protestors Moved, Arrests As Fires Lit


Riot police on Thursday pushed the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament and cleared the surrounding streets...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests, Putin’s Pyrrhic Victory, Plus A Playlist


The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police...
More>>



 
 

National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 