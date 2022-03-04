Creative NZ Funding Offering Boost For District Arts Projects

Waikato District’s Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) is seeking applications, until noon on 14 March, from local individuals or groups that need financial support towards creative and performing arts projects.

Since its inception in 1995, Waikato District Council has administered the funds for the district on behalf of Creative NZ. The Assessment Committee encourages candidates who might need financial support towards materials, venue or equipment hire, promotion and publicity to apply now for the 27th round of funding.

Numerous creative projects have benefited from the scheme over the years, including Waitakaruru Arboretum’s Sculpture Park with their 2021 ‘Stories in the Landscape’ sculpture exhibition.

Showcasing over 100 sculptures and installations within one of New Zealand’s largest outdoor galleries, The Sculpture Park was awarded funding of $6000 from CCS in 2021.

The Sculpture Park has utilised the Council’s funding towards employing a part-time staff member to assist with educating visitors and enhancing the tour experience. The funding also supported the creation and distribution of 50 reusable printed park guides which have aided the 2600 visitors the exhibition has hosted to date.

The Sculpture Park’s Trust Secretary Dorothy Wakeling is grateful to Waikato District Council’s Creative Communities Scheme for offering funding towards exhibitions like ‘Stories in the Landscape’, as the funding served as the primary contributor to enable the exhibition to go ahead.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, other funders have had to withdraw their contributions due to limitations on visitors to the exhibition and the reduced number of artists who could showcase their work.

Despite the restrictions, we are delighted with the visitor numbers and the Trust has decided to extend the exhibition until the end of March to allow for more visitors,” says Ms. Wakeling.

Chair of the Assessment Committee and Waikato District Councillor, Stephanie Henderson, commends the opportunities the CCS provides to artists, performers and creative talents across the district.

“The scheme has supported such a variety of different projects including performances by local music groups, pottery and carving exhibitions, dancing workshops and the development of kōwhaiwhai for some of our marae.

We are proud of the diversity and talent we have across the district, and we want them to know we are here to help support and encourage their creative ambitions,” says Councillor Henderson.

Visit our website for more information and CCS application forms.

© Scoop Media

