Road To Zero Roundabout Project Completed Invercargill
Friday, 4 March 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Southland’s newest roundabout linking Invercargill and
the Bluff highway will increase safety and result in fewer
crashes, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The $5
million roundabout at the Elles Road/ State Highway 1
intersection in Invercargill formally opened today. As well
as Invercargill-based MP Dr Liz Craig, representatives of
iwi, the Invercargill City Council, the community and
contractors and Waka Kotahi were present. Construction work
began early in 2021, by construction contractor Fulton
Hogan.
Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships
James Caygill describes the intersection as “high-risk”
due to the number and frequency of crashes, including 12
people injured, three of them seriously, over the last 10
years.
