Police Appeal For The Public’s Help To Identify Anyone Involved In Criminal Activity In & Around Parliament On 02 March
Friday, 4 March 2022, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify
anyone involved in criminal activity during this week’s
operation to restore order and access to the parliamentary
precinct.
The investigation team is seeking first-hand
images and videos of violent criminal offending and people
committing offences in and around Parliament on Wednesday 2
March.
The content can be uploaded at: https://convoy.nzpolice.org/
Anyone
with large amounts of footage is asked to provide their
contact details via the link.
Images and footage
captured by Police, the media and the public will play an
important role in the investigation and possible prosecution
of anyone thought to have engaged in criminal
behaviour.
Wellington City Council are assisting
Police with the removal of the bollards which will continue
into the night to allow further access back around
Parliament.
The Lower Molesworth Street cordon will
remain in place over the weekend.
Police are aware of
small protest groups that remain at different locations
across the country. Police will continue to have a presence
at local marae and respond to any issues should they
arise.
A 50-year-old man was arrested at Wainuiomata
Marae today for disorderly behaviour.
The
investigation phase is now underway and Wellingtonians can
continue to see a high-visible Police presence in the
central city over the
weekend.
