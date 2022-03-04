Police Appeal For The Public’s Help To Identify Anyone Involved In Criminal Activity In & Around Parliament On 02 March

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify anyone involved in criminal activity during this week’s operation to restore order and access to the parliamentary precinct.

The investigation team is seeking first-hand images and videos of violent criminal offending and people committing offences in and around Parliament on Wednesday 2 March.

The content can be uploaded at: https://convoy.nzpolice.org/

Anyone with large amounts of footage is asked to provide their contact details via the link.

Images and footage captured by Police, the media and the public will play an important role in the investigation and possible prosecution of anyone thought to have engaged in criminal behaviour.

Wellington City Council are assisting Police with the removal of the bollards which will continue into the night to allow further access back around Parliament.

The Lower Molesworth Street cordon will remain in place over the weekend.

Police are aware of small protest groups that remain at different locations across the country. Police will continue to have a presence at local marae and respond to any issues should they arise.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at Wainuiomata Marae today for disorderly behaviour.

The investigation phase is now underway and Wellingtonians can continue to see a high-visible Police presence in the central city over the weekend.

© Scoop Media

